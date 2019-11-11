The NCAA has denied Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly's appeal for a waiver to play this season, the school announced on Monday.

Quinerly's eligibility waiver request was denied in October, and the school appealed the decision. Monday's decision means Quinerly will have to sit out this season and will be able to suit up for the Crimson Tide in 2020-21.

"We can't begin to express how disappointed we are with this decision," athletic director Greg Byrne and head coach Nate Oats said in a joint statement. "Jahvon and his family have been through a set of circumstances that no student-athlete in the history of the NCAA has experienced. Their name has been falsely dragged through the mud for two years, and we felt confident that the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief would recognize this very unique set of circumstances. We will continue to support Jahvon and his family in every way that we can."

Quinerly, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2018, left Villanova in April after a freshman season in which he failed to carve out a role. He appeared in 25 of 36 games, but played just one minute total in the final eight games of the season. The 6-foot-1 New Jersey native averaged 3.2 points.

Quinerly originally committed to Arizona in the summer of 2017, but decommitted following the FBI probe into college basketball. He had been recruited to the Wildcats by Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson, who was one of four assistant coaches arrested in the investigation.