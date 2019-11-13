Tre Jones and Central Arkansas' Aaron Weidenaar go for a loose ball and bump heads, sending Jones to the floor. (0:32)

Duke sophomore Tre Jones, a preseason all-ACC first-teamer, was ruled out for the second half of Tuesday night's 105-54 victory over Central Arkansas "for precautionary reasons" after colliding with an opposing player in the first half, the school announced.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said that Jones was fine after the game and expects the point guard to be ready for Friday night's matchup with Georgia State.

Krzyzewski said Jones took a hit to the temple in the collision but was "laughing and joking" afterward.

"I asked him if he knew my name,'' Krzyzewski said. "He said, 'Michael,' which was kind of bold on his part."

Jones was going after a loose ball when Aaron Weidenaar crashed into him and made contact with his head with 7 minutes, 57 seconds before halftime. Jones fell to the floor while holding his face. He was assisted by training staff as he walked off the floor.

Jones, who had seven points in nine minutes, spent the second half on the bench with a warmup shirt over his jersey.

Jones was averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds through two games. He is the lone returnee from last season's freshman class that featured Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.