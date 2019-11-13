        <
          Duke's Tre Jones won't return for 2nd half after taking hit to head

          Jones shaken up after head-to-head collision (0:32)

          Tre Jones and Central Arkansas' Aaron Weidenaar go for a loose ball and bump heads, sending Jones to the floor. (0:32)

          8:33 PM ET
          • Myron MedcalfESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college basketball
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato
          Duke sophomore Tre Jones, a preseason all-ACC first-teamer, was ruled out for the second half of Tuesday night's game against Central Arkansas "for precautionary reasons" after colliding with an opposing player in the first half, the school announced.

          Jones was going after a loose ball when Aaron Weidenaar crashed into him and appeared to make contact with his head. Jones fell to the floor while holding his face. He was assisted by training staff as he walked off the floor.

          Jones was averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds through two games. He is the lone returnee from last season's freshman class that featured Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish.

