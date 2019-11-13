Kentucky becomes the first AP No. 1 to lose at home to an unranked non-conference opponent, falling to Evansville 67-64. (1:25)

In one of the biggest upsets in recent college basketball history, Evansville beat No. 1 Kentucky 67-64 on Tuesday night in Lexington, marking the program's first ever win over a No. 1 team.

Evansville's Sam Cunliffe, a transfer who had previously played at Arizona State and Kansas, hit a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to seal the win. Wildcats guard Tyrese Maxey missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Purple Aces had been picked to finish eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference's preseason poll following last season's 11-21 record and 5-13 finish in conference play in head coach Walter McCarty's first season.

"Our guys really worked hard. We were engaged," said McCarty, who starred as a player for the 1996 Kentucky team that won a national title. "We knew if we were the more connected team for 40 minutes how good we were, and we just believed and trusted each other and made plays for each other. Guys came out and gave their all.

"This is a big win for our program and for our community, and it's awesome."

Cunliffe finished with 17 points and K.J. Riley had 18 points. Evansville shot just 38.3% from the field, while Kentucky shot 37%. Immanuel Quickley had a team-high 16 points (5-for-12) for the Wildcats, who became the first AP No. 1 to lose at home to an unranked non-conference opponent.

Last week, Kentucky defeated then-No. 1 Michigan State in the Champions Classic. A week later, the Wildcats had suffered a home loss to a Missouri Valley Conference team that wasn't picked to finish in the top-half of its league.

It's the first time in the AP poll era that the No. 1 team has lost multiple times in November in the same season.

Kentucky had won 52 consecutive games against unranked opponents at home. ESPN's BPI had given Evansville a 4 percent chance to win, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Purple Aces were a 25-point underdog at Caesars Sportsbook, matching the third-largest betting upset in the past 15 seasons in a college basketball game involving two Division-I teams.

Kentucky was the first No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll to lose to a team that had 11 or fewer wins in the previous season since Stanford during the 2003-04 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Evansville also became the fourth team to secure its first-ever road win against an Associated Press-ranked squad that was the top team in America in the poll.