          Avert your eyes, Kentucky fans -- Twitter reacts to Wildcats loss

          No. 1 Kentucky stunned by Evansville (1:25)

          Kentucky becomes the first AP No. 1 to lose at home to an unranked nonconference opponent, falling to Evansville 67-64. (1:25)

          10:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Kentucky became the second college basketball No. 1-ranked team to lose in a week, falling in shocking fashion to unranked Evansville at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Social media, as you might have expected, took notice:

