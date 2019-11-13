Avert your eyes, Kentucky fans -- Twitter reacts to Wildcats loss

Kentucky became the second college basketball No. 1-ranked team to lose in a week, falling in shocking fashion to unranked Evansville at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Social media, as you might have expected, took notice:
Walter McCarty just got disinvited from all future reunions
- Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 13, 2019
You hate to see it https://t.co/htAJKzBlI2
- UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) November 13, 2019
Big time win @waltermccarty
- Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) November 13, 2019
McCarty didn't want to enter this locker room. He knew what was waiting. "This is a $4,000 suit." pic.twitter.com/wp0MYH9uv0
- Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 13, 2019
"EVANSVILLE! EVANSVILLE!"
The @IndianaMBB crowd went wild when they showed the score of No. 1 Kentucky's loss to Evansville on the big board. �� pic.twitter.com/tMCyzsSwA3
- Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 13, 2019
So @BallStateMBB loses to Evansville by 4 on the road. Kentucky loses to Evansville by 3 at home.
Should we be ranked 3rd in the nation???? pic.twitter.com/toxbVmBCwk
- Ball State Sports (@BallStateSports) November 13, 2019