Memphis coach Anfernee Hardaway refused to blame Tuesday night's 82-74 loss to No. 14 Oregon on the controversy that continues to swirl around freshman phenom James Wiseman and his NCAA eligibility.

Wiseman had 14 points and 12 rebounds, playing sparingly in the first half after collecting two quick fouls. It was his second game since an NCAA investigation revealed Friday that Wiseman was "likely ineligible" because Hardaway, who was then coach of Memphis' East High School, provided $11,500 in moving expenses to help Wiseman's family relocate from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.

Hardaway said the issues involving Wiseman did not factor into Tuesday's loss.

"I'm not gonna make any excuses," he said. "I mean, I think it's been obviously a tough week for the 18-year-old, but we were ready to play. We understood what was going on."

Wiseman declined to comment on the matter after Tuesday's game, saying repeatedly, "I can't speak on it."

Memphis issued a statement on Friday saying Wiseman, the nation's top-rated recruit and likely a first-round NBA draft pick next year, would miss games while the university worked to restore his eligibility. But the school also said it supports Wiseman challenging the NCAA and that it has let him play under a temporary restraining order obtained by his attorney.

Wiseman scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five blocks in a 92-46 win over Illinois-Chicago on Friday night.

The NCAA said in a statement during that game that Wiseman "is likely ineligible. The university chose to play him and ultimately is responsible for ensuring its student-athletes are eligible to play."

A court hearing in the case was scheduled for Monday, two days after No. 13 Memphis hosts Alcorn State on Saturday.

Hardaway, when asked earlier Tuesday why the school is going through such great lengths to put Wiseman on the court, told ESPN, "We just have his back, and we feel like we're right. Obviously, if it was any kid, it would be the same thing. That's just how we are. "

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.