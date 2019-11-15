Myles Powell nails a step-back 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining against Michigan State. (0:31)

NEWARK, N.J. -- Not only did Seton Hall star Myles Powell start against No. 3 Michigan State on Thursday night, less than a week after spraining his ankle, he scored a game-high 37 points as the No. 12 Pirates pushed the Spartans to the brink of defeat.

Michigan State ultimately prevailed 76-73 after Powell missed a 3-point attempt as time expired. He finished the game 6-of-14 from long range.

Powell, an All-American guard, suffered the injury in Seton Hall's 74-57 win over Stony Brook on Saturday, playing just four minutes before exiting and undergoing X-rays. After the victory, coach Kevin Willard said the injury didn't "look like a one-game, two-game" injury and that he was expecting a "prolonged absence."

Since then, however, Powell worked toward recovering in time for Seton Hall's showdown against John R. Wooden Award candidate Cassius Winston and the Spartans. The senior improved and was considered a game-time decision. After not taking part in most of the pregame drills, Powell came out of the locker room with the rest of the team and went through layup lines shortly before tipoff.

Powell was the Big East Preseason Player of the Year and an Associated Press preseason All-America selection.