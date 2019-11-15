NEWARK, N.J. -- Seton Hall star Myles Powell started for the No. 12 Pirates against No. 3 Michigan State on Thursday night, less than a week after spraining his ankle.

Powell, an All-American guard, suffered the injury in Seton Hall's 74-57 win over Stony Brook on Saturday, playing just four minutes before exiting and undergoing X-rays. After the victory, coach Kevin Willard said the injury didn't "look like a one-game, two-game" injury and that he was expecting a "prolonged absence."

Throughout the week, however, Powell was working toward recovering in time for Seton Hall's showdown against John R. Wooden Award candidate Cassius Winston and the Spartans. He improved and was considered a game-time decision. After not taking part in most of the pregame drills, Powell came out of the locker room with the rest of the team and went through layup lines shortly before tipoff.

Powell was the Big East Preseason Player of the Year and an Associated Press preseason All-America selection.