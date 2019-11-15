Georgia Tech has formally appealed sanctions levied by the NCAA against its men's basketball program.

The ACC school announced its notice of appeal last month and filed its written arguments with the governing body Friday.

Georgia Tech is appealing a ban on postseason play this season as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits.

The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of head coach Josh Pastner's former assistants, as well as a former friend.

Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA's findings and was largely cleared in the school's investigation.

In its appeal, Georgia Tech contends the penalties are based in significant part on an improper aggravating factor. It also says the four-year scholarship reduction penalty is arbitrary and says the Committee on Infractions did not properly consider NCAA regulations when imposing limits on recruiting visits during home games over the next two seasons.

Georgia Tech was also placed on four years' probation. The school had self-imposed a $5,000 fine, and the NCAA added an additional fine of 2% of its operating budget for men's basketball.

The athletic department has appeared before the NCAA infractions committee three times since 2011.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach and The Associated Press was used in this report.