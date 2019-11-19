FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas has reinstated sophomore forward Reggie Chaney in time for Tuesday night's game against Texas Southern.

Chaney had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Coach Eric Musselman said Tuesday in a release that Chaney "has fulfilled the obligations that led to him being suspended for the first three games."

The 6-foot-8 Chaney averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season.

Chaney had been practicing with the team, which got off to a 3-0 start without him.