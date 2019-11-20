West Virginia junior forward Gabe Osabuohien was granted a waiver by the NCAA and is eligible to play for the Mountaineers immediately, the school announced Wednesday.

A native of Toronto, Osabuohien transferred to WVU after being dismissed in August by Arkansas coach Eric Musselman for an undisclosed reason.

The 6-foot-8 Osabuohien played in 54 games with eight starts in two seasons with Arkansas. He has averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over his career.

"Obviously, we are all excited for Gabe and for our entire team," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "Our guys were ecstatic when we got word of his immediate eligibility during practice today. He gives us another much-needed big man who can defend on the perimeter as well as play on the offensive end. We are pleased that the NCAA approved his waiver."

Osabuohien has two years of eligibility remaining.