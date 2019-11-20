Top-50 senior Dawson Garcia announced his commitment to Marquette on Wednesday, choosing the Golden Eagles over Indiana.

Garcia took official visits to Marquette, Indiana, Minnesota and Memphis and was publicly considering all four schools down the stretch of his recruitment. However, this was a Marquette vs. Indiana battle in the final weeks, with Garcia taking his final official visit to Marquette two weekends ago and Indiana conducting one final in-home visit on Sunday night.

Marquette recruited Garcia longer, hosting him for another official visit last February when Garcia was a junior. The Golden Eagles entered the fall as the perceived favorites, especially once some of the blue bloods began fading, and stayed at the top of his list over the last few months.

A 6-foot-10 power forward from Prior Lake High School (Minnesota), Garcia is ranked No. 45 in the ESPN 100 for 2020. Very skilled for his size, with the ability to lead the break, pass and make shots from the perimeter, Garcia slots in as the No. 10 power forward in the country.

He's represented USA Basketball as a member of the 3-on-3 U18 World Cup team and also won the USA 3x3 U18 National Championship gold medal, earning MVP honors in both events.

Garcia's pledge gives Steve Wojciechowski and Marquette a top-25 recruiting class in 2020, as he joins ESPN 100 forward Justin Lewis and three-star forward Oso Ighodaro in the Golden Eagles' three-man group. Wojciechowski entered the 2020 recruiting season looking to upgrade his frontcourt, with Ed Morrow and Jayce Johnson leaving after this year, and he landed three versatile forward prospects. Expect Marquette to pursue late signees and the transfer market to round out the class in an attempt to replace the departing Markus Howard.

Garcia is Marquette's highest-ranked recruit since five-star Henry Ellenson signed with the Golden Eagles in 2015.