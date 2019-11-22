Top-30 guard Adam Miller announced his commitment to Illinois on Thursday, becoming the Fighting Illini's highest-ranked recruit since 2010.

Miller chose Illinois over Arizona and Louisville, although he also took an official visit to Arizona State and was offered by Michigan last month. He took his official visit to Illinois in September, and the Fighting Illini emerged as the heavy favorite down the stretch to keep the Chicago native close to home for school.

A 6-foot-3 guard out of Morgan Park High School (Illinois), Miller is ranked No. 28 in the 2020 class. He's the No. 8 shooting guard in the class, although he's capable of playing both guard positions. He's the highest-ranked pledge of the Brad Underwood era at Illinois and the highest-ranked prospect to commit to the Fighting Illini since Jereme Richmond (No. 23) joined the program in 2010.

Adam Miller committed to Illinois on Thursday, giving the Fighting Illini their highest-ranked recruit since 2010. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

ESPN has Miller projected as a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Miller was one of the top offensive players on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, averaging 20.5 points for the Mac Irvin Fire grassroots program. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists and had a three-game stretch in May where he totaled 110 points.

Miller joins a three-man recruiting class that includes ESPN 100 point guard Andre Curbelo and four-star power forward Coleman Hawkins. Miller and Curbelo will form an immediate impact backcourt for Underwood, although he will also return Trent Frazier (9.6 PPG, 2.4 APG). Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu is widely expected to leave for the NBA draft after this season.

Because the early signing period ended Wednesday, Miller will have to wait until April to sign his letter-of-intent with Illinois.