          No. 14 Arizona dismisses Devonaire Doutrive for violating team rules

          4:13 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TUCSON, Ariz. -- No. 14 Arizona has dismissed guard Devonaire Doutrive for a violation of team rules.

          The team announced the decision Friday, one day after the Wildcats improved to 5-0 by beating South Dakota State. Doutrive played 19 minutes in the game, scoring two points and grabbing four rebounds.

          The 6-foot-5 Doutrive was suspended for the first two games of the season, also because of a violation of team rules.

          The former five-star recruit played in three games this season as a sophomore and averaged 6.3 points.

          He played in 26 of 32 games last year as a freshman, averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

