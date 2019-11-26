Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo took ownership for the third-ranked Spartans' five-point upset loss in the Maui Invitational.

"I publicly want to apologize to maybe the greatest fan group that was here," Izzo said after Monday's loss in Hawaii. "I feel like I let them down and it's been an interesting couple of weeks and we just weren't as sharp today."

Michigan State lost 71-66 to unranked Virginia Tech to fall to 3-2 on the season.

"Well, I've said this for 20 years. Upsets happen," Izzo said. "And that's no insult to them, but it is an upset. Upsets happen."

Consensus preseason All-America selection Cassius Winston was in early foul trouble and held to just seven points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Izzo was protective of Winston following the game. The star senior's younger brother died earlier this month.

"I would like all the people in Hawaii and everybody else to see, (Winston) was a shell of himself today," Izzo said. "I think it's been a lot on him. I told you that. No excuses for me. I did the poor job. But I couldn't do what that kid has done, no way. And he just looked tired the whole time. I think the mental stress that he's going through."

Michigan State next plays Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET against Georgia on ESPN2.