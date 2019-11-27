College basketball transfer rankings for 2020-21 and 2021-22

The 2019-20 college basketball season is still young, but that won't stop teams from considering their roster construction for 2020-21 and beyond. With that in mind, here are the top available players who are seeking homes for next season, as well as those who have found programs but are sitting out the season.

(Updated Nov. 27, 2019. Will be updated regularly.)

New to the transfer portal | Sit-out transfers

New to the transfer portal

Updated Nov. 27, 2019.

1. Mike Smith, 5-11, 180 pounds, PG, Sr., Columbia (GRADUATE)

The clear-cut best available transfer at this point, Smith qualifies for a fifth year after missing most of the previous season because of a torn meniscus, but he cannot return to Columbia in 2020-21 due to Ivy League rules prohibiting fifth-year players and graduate students. Smith, who is essentially on a one-year audition for his next school, is averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists and shooting 48.6% from 3 through seven games.

2. TJ Starks, 6-2, 208 pounds, G, Jr., Texas A&M

Starks was suspended indefinitely earlier this season and left the program on Nov. 25. He averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists in 2018-19 under Billy Kennedy.

3. Carte'are Gordon, 6-9, 230 pounds, PF, Soph., DePaul

Gordon left Saint Louis for DePaul in January, then left DePaul in August without playing a game. The former ESPN 100 prospect averaged 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 13 games last season.

4. Patrick Tape, 6-10, 232 pounds, PF, Sr., Columbia (GRADUATE)

Tape is redshirting this season and will graduate and transfer. A highly efficient offensive player, Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 2018-19 while shooting 66.7% from the field.

5. Zack Bryant, 6-2, 195 pounds, SG, Jr., UAB

Following a productive first two seasons at UAB, Bryant was dismissed from the team earlier this month after just three games. He averaged 14.9 points and 3.9 assists last season.

6. Deshawn Corprew, 6-5, 210 pounds, SF, RS Soph., Texas Tech

The well-traveled Corprew was suspended in June and left the program in September. He's talented and versatile and averaged 5.0 points for the national championship runner-ups last season.

7. Brendan Barry, 6-2, 180 pounds, PG, Sr., Dartmouth (GRADUATE)

Barry suffered a season-ending injury in September and entered the transfer portal a few weeks later. The knockdown perimeter shooter averaged 13.2 points and made 44.5% of his 3s last season.

8. Devonaire Doutrive, 6-5, 180 pounds, SG, Soph., Arizona

Doutrive isn't in the transfer portal yet, but he was dismissed from the program. He opened the season with 12 points against San Jose State but totaled seven points in his next two games.

9. Eli Wright, 6-5, 175 pounds, SG, Jr., Western Kentucky

Wright transferred from Mississippi State to St. John's, sat out last season and transferred to Western Kentucky in August. Now he's leaving the Hilltoppers. He averaged 3.0 points in 2017-18.

10. Issac McBride, 6-1, 190 pounds, PG, Fr., Kansas

McBride left Kansas in October, though the Jayhawks could have used a backup point guard and ball handler behind Devon Dotson. McBride was a four-star prospect out of Arkansas in 2019.

11. Galen "Tolu" Smith, 6-10, 240 pounds, PF, Soph., Western Kentucky

Committed to Mississippi State

Ben Howland struck quickly with Smith, who left Western Kentucky in the summer and enrolled in Starkville in September. Smith averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 34 games as a freshman.

12. Blake Harris, 6-3, 195 pounds, PG, Jr., NC State

Harris left NC State in late October due to "unspecified personal reasons." He played in 30 games as a sophomore, averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 assists.

13. Mayan Kiir, 6-9, 208 pounds, PF, Jr., South Florida

Kiir originally signed with LSU out of high school, then transferred to South Florida. He averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds last season but left the program in mid-November.

14. Luke Anderson, 6-7, 212 pounds, F, Fr., Iowa State

Anderson left Iowa State before the season started, after it became clear that he wasn't going to be a factor this season for the Cyclones. The Florida native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class.

15. Marcedus Leech, 6-5, 165 pounds, SG, Fr., Iowa State

Like Anderson, Leech left the Cyclones just before the season started. He was also a four-star recruit in the 2019 class and should be able to find a new home fairly easily.

16. Justin Mazzulla, 6-3, 195 pounds, PG, Jr., George Washington

Committed to Vermont

Mazzulla played a key role on last season's GW team under Maurice Joseph but saw his minutes and production take a big hit this season. Mazzulla averaged 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 2018-19.

17. Rade Kukobat, 6-9, 225 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Eastern Illinois (GRADUATE)

One of the few graduate transfers available in the portal currently, Kukobat is 6-foot-9 and averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds last season. He left the program just before the season started.

18. Kelvin Robinson, 6-2, 210 pounds, PG, Sr., Eastern Kentucky

Robinson, a former junior college transfer who started his career at Appalachian State, started 25 games last season and averaged 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

19. Caleb Nero, 6-1, 180 pounds, SG, Soph., Weber State

Nero announced the day after the season started that he was leaving Weber State. He averaged 6.5 points last season.

20. Elijah Jordan, 6-1, 185 pounds, PG, Jr., New Hampshire

Jordan started for the first half of last season before moving to the bench, but he finished the season averaging 5.9 points and 2.2 assists.

Sit-out transfers eligible for the 2020-21 season

1. Sam Hauser, 6-8, 225 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Virginia (from Marquette)

The older Hauser has just one year left to play but has all-ACC potential once eligible in 2020-21. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds this past season while shooting 40.2% from 3.

2. Joey Hauser, 6-9, 230 pounds, PF, RS Soph., Michigan State (from Marquette)

The former top-50 recruit and brother of Sam Hauser (see above) has two years left to play. Joey has played just one season of college basketball but used part of a redshirt year in 2017-18 and would have to be granted a medical waiver to play beyond 2021-22. He was inconsistent down the stretch in 2018-19, but he averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot 42.5% from 3. He had a waiver request to play this season denied -- much to Tom Izzo's chagrin.

3. David Jenkins, 6-2, 200 pounds, SG, RS Soph., UNLV (from South Dakota State)

After playing second fiddle to Mike Daum, the big-time scorer (19.7 PPG, 45.3 3PT%) left following coach T.J. Otzelberger's departure for UNLV ... and ended up back with Otzelberger in Vegas.

4. Jahvon Quinerly, 6-1, 175 pounds, PG, RS Fr., Alabama (from Villanova)

A five-star prospect in 2018, Quinerly didn't beat Collin Gillespie for a starting role, then struggled for most of his freshman season at Villanova. HE averaged 3.2 points and did not receive a waiver to play immediately.

5. Anthony Duruji, 6-7, 215 pounds, SF, RS Soph., Florida (from Louisiana Tech)

One of the best pure athletes in this group of transfers, Duruji averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

6. Jordan Brown, 6-11, 210 pounds, PF, RS Fr., Arizona (from Nevada)

Despite being a McDonald's All-American in 2018, Brown played behind Jordan Caroline and Trey Porter for the Wolf Pack and left following the coaching change in Reno. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.

7. Joel Ntambwe, 6-9, 210 pounds, F, RS Fr., Texas Tech (from UNLV)

Ntambwe chose the Red Raiders over UConn and Nebraska. He averaged 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 38.6% from 3-point range. He had a waiver request to play immediately denied.

8. Eric Williams Jr., 6-6, 205 pounds, F, RS Soph., Oregon (from Duquesne)

It didn't take long for Williams to drum up a list of big-time schools, choosing the Ducks over Missouri. He averaged 14.0 points and 7.6 rebounds.

9. Jaylen Fisher, 6-2, 195 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Grand Canyon (from TCU)

Fisher struggled with injuries the past two seasons and played only nine games before leaving the Horned Frogs this past season. He averaged 12.1 points and shot 44.1% from 3. He applied for a waiver to play immediately.

10. D.J. Harvey, 6-6, 225 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Vanderbilt (from Notre Dame)

A former top-50 prospect, Harvey had a solid sophomore season and enough name cachet to land in the SEC. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.

11. Eugene Omoruyi, 6-7, 234 pounds, SF, RS Jr., Oregon (from Rutgers)

Omoruyi pulled a surprising move by leaving Rutgers in late May. He was very productive last season for the Scarlet Knights, averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. He will sit one, play one.

12. RJ Cole, 6-1, 185 pounds, PG, RS Soph., UConn (from Howard)

One of the most productive players in college basketball last season, Cole will look to translate his numbers at a higher level in the AAC. He averaged 21.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

13. Justice Sueing, 6-7, 215 pounds, SF, RS Soph., Ohio State (from California)

Cal's leading scorer and rebounder, Sueing started a mass exodus shortly after the Golden Bears replaced coach Wyking Jones with Mark Fox. He averaged 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds.

14. Caleb Daniels, 6-4, 205 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Villanova (from Tulane)

Daniels left after the Green Wave fired Mike Dunleavy Sr. and hired Ron Hunter. He averaged 16.9 points and 3.3 assists. The early buzz on Daniels out of Villanova has been positive.

15. Takal Molson, 6-5, 205 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Seton Hall (from Canisius)

One of the better two-way players in the MAAC, Molson averaged 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. He will help replace Myles Powell's scoring next season.

16. Cormac Ryan, 6-5, 190 pounds, SG, RS Fr., Notre Dame (from Stanford)

Ryan entered college with the reputation as a perimeter shooter but struggled to make shots as a freshman. He still averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.

17. Thomas Allen, 6-1, 184 pounds, SG, RS Soph., NC State (from Nebraska)

He averaged 8.7 points and played more than 30 minutes per night for the Cornhuskers last season but chose to transfer and play his final two seasons closer to home.

18. Darius McNeill, 6-3, 182 pounds, SG, RS Soph., SMU (from California)

The Houston native averaged 11.0 points and shot 34.9% from 3-point range.

19. Jared Bynum, 5-10, 172 pounds, PG, RS Fr., Providence (from Saint Joseph's)

Given his status as a sit-one, play-three point guard, a number of Big East schools were involved, with the Friars winning his rights. He averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 assists.

20. Nick Honor, 5-10, 190 pounds, PG, RS Fr., Clemson (from Fordham)

Honor was a coveted transfer after averaging 15.3 points and 3.0 assists and landed in the ACC. He still has three years left to play.

21. Adam Flagler, 6-3, 170 pounds, SG, RS Fr., Baylor (from Presbyterian)

The freshman of the year in the Big South, Flagler averaged 15.9 points and shot 38.2% from 3-point range.

22. Kevin Easley, 6-6, 232 pounds, SF, RS Fr., TCU (from Chattanooga)

It's no surprise that Easley had high-major interest, choosing TCU from a group of suitors that included Washington State. He has three years to play and averaged 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds and shot 39.7% from 3 with the Mocs.

23. Nysier Brooks, 6-11, 240 pounds, C, RS Jr., Miami (Fla.) (from Cincinnati)

Brooks is a sit-one, play-one addition in Coral Gables but was very effective as a defender and rebounder in Cincinnati's system. He averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

24. Noah Horchler, 6-8, 210 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Providence (from North Florida)

He has only one year left to play but had no shortage of suitors after averaging 16.0 points and 9.3 rebounds.

25. Ithiel Horton, 6-3, 200 pounds, SG, RS Fr., Pittsburgh (from Delaware)

An outstanding outside shooter who totaled 73 points in his final three games last season, Horton shot 40.9% from 3 and averaged 13.2 points as a freshman.

26. Tyree Appleby, 6-1, 165 lbs., PG, RS Soph., Florida (from Cleveland State)

The best of a number of Cleveland State transfers, Appleby committed to Florida soon after leaving CSU in early July. He averaged 17.2 points and 5.6 assists.

27. Desmond Cambridge, 6-4, 180 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Nevada (from Brown)

Cambridge put up big numbers in the first two-thirds of last season, including 30-plus points on three occasions, before tapering off late in the season. He averaged 15.7 points.

28. Victor Bailey Jr., 6-4, 185 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Tennessee (from Oregon)

The athletic lefty guard had a consistent rotation role in his two seasons at Oregon. He averaged 7.4 points and shot 39.8% from 3-point range.

29. JD Notae, 6-2, 185 pounds, G, RS Soph., Arkansas (from Jacksonville)

This versatile backcourt player put up 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a sophomore. He chose Arkansas over the likes of Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

30. Teyvion Kirk, 6-4, 185 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Colorado State (from Ohio)

Kirk left following the coaching change at Ohio. He has two years left to play after averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

31. Antwann Jones, 6-6, 205 pounds, SG, RS Fr., Creighton (from Memphis)

Jones played a bigger role early in the season, then saw extended minutes down the stretch. He has good size for the wing and averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds.

32. Miles Norris, 6-10, 210 pounds, PF, RS Fr., UC Santa Barbara (from Oregon)

The former ESPN 100 prospect didn't get an extended role with the Ducks, but a year off could be very useful for Norris. He averaged 3.3 points.

33. J'Raan Brooks, 6-9, 220 pounds, PF, RS Fr., Washington (from USC)

ESPN 100 prospect that committed and decommitted from both USC and St. John's before ending up back at USC out of high school. He averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds.

34. Dalano Banton, 6-8, 190 pounds, SF, RS Fr., Nebraska (from Western Kentucky)

It was not a huge surprise to see Banton end up at the high-major level, despite his middling numbers (3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists). He has good size and playmaking ability.

35. Michael Weathers, 6-2, 180 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Texas Southern (from Oklahoma State)

Weathers had off-court issues at Oklahoma State and was dismissed by Mike Boynton midway through last season. He averaged 9.2 points after sitting out following his transfer from Miami (Ohio).

36. Chase Audige, 6-4, 190 pounds, SG, RS Fr., Northwestern (from William & Mary)

Part of the group of departures after Tony Shaver was fired, Audige has three years remaining and averaged 9.6 points and shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

37. Terry Nolan, 6-2, 180 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Bradley (from George Washington)

He averaged 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore and generated interest from all levels before committing to Bradley.

38. Seventh Woods, 6-2, 185 pounds, G, RS Jr., South Carolina (from North Carolina)

This hyped recruit never quite carved out a role with the Tar Heels. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 assists.

39. Marcus Shaver, 6-2, 185 pounds, G, RS Soph., Boise State (from Portland)

Shaver was one of the few bright spots for Portland last season, averaging 14.8 points. He also shot 40% from 3-point range in WCC play.

40. Jarkel Joiner, 6-1, 177 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Ole Miss (from Bakersfield)

Joiner had two productive seasons at Bakersfield, averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds as a sophomore.

41. Cameron Tyson, 6-2, 200 pounds, SG, RS Fr., Houston (from Idaho)

The Cougars will get some scoring punch from Tyson when he's eligible next season. He averaged 13.5 points and shot 42.9% from 3 last season.

42. Evan Gilyard, 5-10, 170 pounds, G, RS Soph., New Mexico State (from UTEP)

The Chicago native averaged 13.6 points and shot 35.5% from 3 last season. He'll be the latest transfer to make an impact for Chris Jans at New Mexico State.

43. Jordan Davis, 6-3, 195 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Middle Tennessee (from Dayton)

After starting 54 games in two seasons at Dayton, Davis hit the portal and ended up at Middle Tennessee. He averaged 9.8 points last season.

44. Connor Vanover, 7-3, 230 pounds, C, RS Fr., Arkansas (from California)

Arkansas was hoping to get Vanover eligible for this season, but his waiver request was denied. He has great touch from the perimeter, can block shots and averaged 7.5 points last season.

45. Neftali Alvarez, 6-2, 175 pounds, PG, RS Fr., Mercer (from Fairfield)

Alvarez is a skilled point guard from Puerto Rico who should make an immediate impact for the Bears. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

46. Jacob Grandison, 6-6, 200 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Illinois (from Holy Cross)

Grandison will combine with a talented 2020 recruiting class for Brad Underwood next season. The 6-foot-6 Grandison averaged 13.9 points and shot 36.5% from 3.

47. Felipe Haase, 6-9, 253 pounds, C, RS Soph., Mercer (from South Carolina)

Another transfer for Greg Gary at Mercer, Haase was consistent at South Carolina, averaging around six points and four boards both seasons for the Gamecocks.

48. Jalen Jordan, 6-3, 160 pounds, G, RS Soph., Middle Tennessee (from St. Francis NY)

It will be a step up in competition for Jordan, who started all 33 games for St. Francis and averaged 14.8 points last season.

49. Michael Steadman, 6-10, 231 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Montana (from San Jose State)

Numbers-wise, this was a solid pickup for Travis DeCuire. Steadman averaged 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds at San Jose State last season.

50. Deaundre Ballard, 6-5, 181 pounds, F, RS Soph., South Alabama (from Florida)

A former ESPN 100 prospect, Ballard couldn't carve out more than a bench role in two seasons with the Gators. He averaged 4.6 points last season.