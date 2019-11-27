Stephen F. Austin beat No. 1 Duke Blue Devils 85-83 on a layup at the buzzer by Nathan Bain in overtime Tuesday night, giving the Lumberjacks the sport's biggest Division I upset win in 15 years.

Gavin Kensmil picked up a loose ball in the final seconds of overtime and passed it to Bain at the Lumberjacks' own foul line; Bain then dribbled it the length of the court to finish a layup past the outstretched hand of Duke's Jack White.

"I saw my teammate grab it, and I looked up at the clock; we had about 2.6 seconds," Bain said after the game. "I was like, 'I have to get on my horse.' I went as fast as I can to try to lay it up. It's like a layup drill. I could feel the dude on my back, and I just prayed it [would] go in."

The Blue Devils were favored by 27.5 points at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, surpassing Gardner-Webb's upset win over Kentucky in 2007, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.