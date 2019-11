Virginia guard Braxton Key is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a wrist injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Key, a senior, was the No. 7 Cavaliers' second-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game while leading the team in rebounds (8.3 RPG) and steals (1.3 SPG).

There is no timetable for Key's return, the team said.

Forward Jay Huff was inserted in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Maine (4 p.m. ET, ACC Network).