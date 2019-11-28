Myles Powell sinks a 3-pointer but gets tripped up by the Oregon bench on the way back to the other end. (0:43)

Oregon freshman forward Lok Wur has issued an apology for tripping Seton Hall senior star Myles Powell during Wednesday's game.

"I want to apologize to Myles Powell and the Seton Hall team for my actions on the bench Wednesday night," Wur said in a statement Thursday. "I acted in an unsportsmanlike manner. I am truly sorry for that and regret my actions."

During the second half, Wur, who has not played for the No. 11 Ducks and was sitting on the bench, stuck his leg out to trip up Powell, the No. 13 Pirates' leading scorer who had 32 points in 36 minutes against Oregon.

Powell did not fall as a result of the trip, but he crumpled on the sideline near midcourt at the end of the 71-69 Oregon win.

He was receiving treatment after the game and was unavailable to reporters. Pirates coach Kevin Willard referred to it as a cramp.

Seton Hall faces Southern Miss at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.