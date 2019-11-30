DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke freshman Cassius Stanley suffered a left knee injury in Friday night's 83-70 win over Winthrop and did not return.

Stanley was hurt a little more than a minute into the second half after going up for an open layup in transition, crumpling to the floor as the ball went off the rim.

He remained down for a moment before attempting to play through the injury, only to pull up near midcourt while clutching his leg. He was helped off the court and into the locker room.

Stanley, whose average of 14.1 points ranks third on the team, had four points and three assists Friday night. He had reached double figures in six of his seven previous games for the top-ranked Blue Devils, who bounced back from Tuesday's stunning loss to Stephen F. Austin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.