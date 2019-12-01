Sacred Heart sophomore guard Cameron Parker had 24 assists on Sunday in a 101-57 victory over Division III Pine Manor, the most by a Division I player since assists became an official statistic in the 1983-84 season.

The previous high for assists was 22, done by four players, most recently by Oklahoma's Trae Young in 2017.

Parker didn't score in Sacred Heart's victory, becoming the first player over the past 20 seasons with 20 assists and 0 points in a game.

He came into Sunday's game averaging 6.9 assists per game.

Sacred Heart improved to 4-4 on the season with the win.