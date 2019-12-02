Wake Forest held out players from the final of the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, California, against No. 14 Arizona on Sunday because they "may have behaved in a manner that does not reflect the standards and values of Wake Forest Basketball and our University," according to a statement from head coach Danny Manning.

"Wake Forest takes these matters very seriously and is reviewing the situation. I'm sad that we're in this situation, but the players in question will not participate in tonight's game," the statement read.

Although Manning didn't specify the issue, his statement comes after a woman accused four Wake Forest players of using offensive language while they were at Disneyland on Saturday, in a letter directed to Manning that she shared on Twitter.

Wake Forest's official Twitter account responded to her tweet and encouraged her to make a formal report to the school.

Manning did not address the matter after the Demon Deacons lost Sunday's game, 73-66. They had beaten Charleston on Thursday and Long Beach State on Friday to reach the final.