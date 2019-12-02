Wake Forest says it has not found credible allegations of inappropriate behavior by several of its players last weekend, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

"On Sunday, we were made aware of an alleged incident involving student-athletes at a theme park in Anaheim, CA," the statement read. "Wake Forest University has since communicated with park officials to discern the facts of the situation.

"Following a review of the incident that was completed with the cooperation of park officials, we have determined that there are significant discrepancies among individual perspectives of what transpired. The student-athletes have been very cooperative in clarifying their roles in the alleged incident and they expressed genuine concern about how their actions were portrayed. We have concluded that the allegations on social media were not sufficiently supported by the available information."

Wake held out players from the final of the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, California, Sunday because they "may have behaved in a manner that does not reflect the standards and values of Wake Forest Basketball and our University," according to a statement at the time from head coach Danny Manning.

Manning's statement came after a Disneyland employee, in a letter directed to Manning that she shared on Twitter, accused four Wake Forest players of rude behavior with offensive language while they were at the theme park on Saturday. Language from one player allegedly included a gay slur directed at another employee.

The university's official Twitter account responded to the woman's tweet and encouraged her to make a formal report to the school.

Reached by ESPN on Sunday night, the employee who wrote the letter said her friend and co-worker, the alleged target of the offensive remarks, was rattled and left to "feel unsafe in his environment."

The writer of the letter said Manning reached out to her directly to apologize and promise immediate action.

The statement issued by the school Wednesday was signed by athletic director John Currie, vice president of Campus Life Penny Rue, and VP of Diversity and Inclusion Jose Villalba.

ESPN's Myron Medcalf contributed to this report.