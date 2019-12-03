Georgetown's push to make its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015 and the first under third-year coach Patrick Ewing encountered unexpected turbulence after the school announced Monday that standouts James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc are no longer with the team.

Point guard Akinjo, who is averaging 13.4 PPG, had been the No. 2 scorer for the Hoyas this season. LeBlanc, a 6-foot-7 forward, was averaging 7.2 PPG.

The school did not specify the reason for the decision.

"Georgetown University men's basketball players James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be playing for the men's basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season, head coach Patrick Ewing announced today," the school said in a statement.

In their win over a top-25 Texas squad last month at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the duo combined to score 23 points. This season, Georgetown has grabbed 38.1% of its offensive rebounds and forced turnovers on more than one-fifth of its opponents' possessions with LeBlanc and Akinjo on the floor together, per hooplens.com.

The 4-3 Hoyas will try to end a two-game losing streak when they face Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Wednesday.