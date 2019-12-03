Georgetown basketball players Josh LeBlanc and Galen Alexander received restraining orders in November resulting from accusations of harassment and burglary, and freshman Myron Gardner was accused of "sexual harassment and assault," according to one of the filings.

According to court records obtained by ESPN, a Georgetown student filed Nov. 5 for a restraining order against LeBlanc and Alexander.

"In response to an alleged burglary that I believe Joshua LeBlanc committed against me on September 16, 2019, Joshua threatened bodily harm against myself and my roommate," the complaint read. "He continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week."

The restraining order request was granted Nov. 20, after LeBlanc and Alexander did not appear at a Nov. 14 hearing. Both players came off the bench for Georgetown in an 81-66 loss to Penn State that night.

On Nov. 12, the student's roommate filed for a separate restraining order against Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander. In the restraining order, she accused Gardner of sexually harassing and assaulting her on Sept. 15, and said her home was burglarized by Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander on Sept. 16.

She also noted she filed complaints with both the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington and Georgetown University Police Department.

A hearing for her restraining order request was pushed back to Dec. 9.

Alexander has played in all seven games for Georgetown this season, while LeBlanc and Gardner have played in six.

Georgetown announced Monday that LeBlanc and starting point guard James Akinjo were leaving the program. Akinjo, last season's Big East Freshman of the Year, was not mentioned in either of the complaints.

"Georgetown University men's basketball players James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be playing for the men's basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season," the school's statement read.

The school did not give a reason for Akinjo and LeBlanc's departures and has not made any announcements regarding Gardner or Alexander.

It did release an updated statement on Monday night following the discovery of potential legal issues.

"Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly. While we are not able to comment on specific cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations for our student code that are fair to both parties. We encourage any student who has a concern to be in contact with the Georgetown University Police Department or the Office of Student Conduct."

