          North Carolina Tar Heels' Armando Bacot exits with ankle injury

          UNC's Armando Bacot is helped off the court after rolling his ankle in the first half vs. Ohio state.

          10:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          North Carolina freshman forward Armando Bacot suffered a left ankle injury and was ruled out of Wednesday night's 74-49 loss to Ohio State.

          Bacot came down on an Ohio State defender's foot and appeared to roll his ankle at the 12:48 mark of the first half after tipping in a rebound. He immediately went to the floor in pain after the play and had to be helped off the court by teammates.

          The 6-foot-10 Bacot was averaging 11.7 points and 9.6 rebounds, and was coming off his best game of the season, putting up 23 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks in North Carolina's 78-74 win over Oregon last week.

          He had 2 points, 4 rebounds, a block and a steal before exiting against the Buckeyes.

