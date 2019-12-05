UNC's Armando Bacot is helped off the court after rolling his ankle in the first half vs. Ohio state. (1:30)

North Carolina freshman forward Armando Bacot suffered a left ankle injury and was ruled out of Wednesday night's 74-49 loss to Ohio State.

Bacot came down on an Ohio State defender's foot and appeared to roll his ankle at the 12:48 mark of the first half after tipping in a rebound. He immediately went to the floor in pain after the play and had to be helped off the court by teammates.

The 6-foot-10 Bacot was averaging 11.7 points and 9.6 rebounds, and was coming off his best game of the season, putting up 23 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks in North Carolina's 78-74 win over Oregon last week.

He had 2 points, 4 rebounds, a block and a steal before exiting against the Buckeyes.