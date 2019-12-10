        <
        >

          Seton Hall loses Sandro Mamukelashvili for up to 2 months

          5:49 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- No. 22 Seton Hall will be without junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili for up to two months because of a fractured right wrist.

          Seton Hall announced the extent of Mamukelashvili's injury Tuesday, two days after he was hurt in a first-half fall in a game at Iowa State.

          Mamukelashvili is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 46% from 3-point range. His game had picked up late last month in the Battle 4 Atlantis, where he averaged 14 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists while making 61% of his shots overall and 60% from long range.

          "This is an unfortunate injury for Sandro," said coach Kevin Willard, whose team is 6-3. "He was having a great start to the season."

          The Pirates' next game is at Rutgers (6-3) in the annual Garden State Hardwood Classic on Saturday.

