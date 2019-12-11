Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard was proud of his team's effort, especially walk-on Avery Benson, after the Red Raiders upset No. 1 Louisville. (1:50)

NEW YORK -- The college basketball season is only six weeks old, but it's already headed for the fifth No. 1 team of the season.

Top-ranked Louisville lost its first game of the season Tuesday, falling 70-57 to unranked Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

"Felt like a February-, March-type basketball game, the way it was played," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "We had to get shots early. I like the way my guys played. We got fast-break baskets and did enough offensively."

Louisville struggled at both ends of the floor, going nearly 10 minutes in the first half without a field goal and shooting just 3-for-17 from 3-point range for the game. Jordan Nwora led the way with 14 points, but the Cardinals' guards couldn't get going against Texas Tech's defense. They turned it over 13 times in the second half.

"They completely negated a lot of the stuff that we wanted to run," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "Hopefully, our guys take this as a lesson learned. We're going to have to grow from this. And it is a lesson learned."

Texas Tech, last season's national runner-up, entered Tuesday's game on a three-game losing streak -- after losing five regular-season games all of the previous season. The Red Raiders got 18 points from Davide Moretti and 13 points from Terrence Shannon, as well as unlikely production from walk-on Avery Benson, who had 10 points and two momentum-changing blocks in the first half.

"It was a big night for us. Even if the scoreboard looked different, I would have felt the same way," Beard said. "Our young team grew up today. There was a maturity to this team tonight."

With Louisville falling, expect No. 2 Kansas to move up to the top spot if the Jayhawks can beat UMKC on Saturday. No. 3 Ohio State received more first-place votes than the Jayhawks in this week's AP poll, and the Buckeyes play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State were the previous No. 1-ranked teams to lose this season.