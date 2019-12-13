Georgetown forwards Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner announced Friday they are transferring.

They are the third and fourth players in the last two weeks to leave the program, which is now down to seven scholarship players.

Alexander and Gardner were two of the three Georgetown players facing accusations of harassment and burglary. Josh LeBlanc, who transferred last week, and Alexander received restraining orders in November, and on Monday all three players were given a restraining order for another complainant, according to the Washington Post.

Gardner is also accused of sexual harassment and assault, according to one of the filings.

Alexander announced his transfer via Twitter, while also declaring his innocence and blaming Georgetown for its lack of support over the last two weeks.

"I have been publicly shamed, threatened and criminalized," Alexander tweeted. "I have been falsely accused and targeted by the media and my peers of crimes I did not commit. My character has been defamed and that needs to be cleared up more [than] anything else. Very soon it will come to light that I am innocent and had nothing to do with the false allegations ... In light of the situation, the University has allowed me to become a target and subjected to unfair treatment, with little or no support."

Gardner sent a statement to the Washington Post through his attorney announcing his decision to transfer.

Alexander, a 6-foot-6 junior who started his career at LSU, averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in nine games this season. Gardner, a 6-foot-6 freshman, averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in eight games.

Last week, reigning Big East Freshman of the Year James Akinjo (13.4 PPG, 4.4 APG) and LeBlanc (6.8, 2.4) entered the transfer portal. Akinjo is taking an official visit to Arizona this weekend, sources told ESPN.

ESPN 100 recruit Terrance Williams also decommitted from Georgetown last week after not signing a letter-of-intent during the early signing period.

Coach Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas (6-3) host Syracuse on Saturday.