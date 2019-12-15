Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell, the nation's sixth-leading scorer at 22.9 points per game, sat out the second half of Saturday's 68-48 loss to host Rutgers with a concussion.

Powell didn't score his first points for the 22nd-ranked Pirates until nearly 10 minutes into the game, after six misses and a couple of missed free throws. He scored six points in 15 first-half minutes. While it's uncertain when the concussion occurred, Powell smacked his head on the hardwood after taking a charge 2:24 into the game and ran into 6-foot-10 teammate Tyrese Samuel later in the half.

Pirates coach Kevin Willard appeared concerned over the seriousness of his star's concussion.

Seton Hall's Myles Powell reacts after being fouled Saturday against Rutgers. Powell didn't play in the second half after being diagnosed with a concussion. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

"He asked me during the game, he goes, 'Why are we practicing at Rutgers?''' Willard said, adding: "We sat down in the timeout and his eyes kind of rolled in the back of his head and it kind of just hit him like a wave. He got whacked pretty good, and luckily he's starting to come through it just a little bit right now, and we'll watch him overnight and put him in concussion protocol. With concussions, you just really have to be careful."

Willard declined to disclose if Powell would have to go to the hospital.

Seton Hall (6-4) has lost two straight. The Pirates return to action Thursday against No. 4 Maryland.