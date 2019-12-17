Seton Hall star guard Myles Powell is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out indefinitely, the school announced Tuesday morning.

Powell suffered a concussion during the first half of the Pirates' loss to Rutgers on Saturday. There is no timetable for his return.

"Myles' health and well-being is of the utmost importance as he goes through concussion protocol," coach Kevin Willard said. "This is an unfortunate injury for Myles, who was in the middle of a special season."

Powell suffered the concussion while trying to take a charge, with teammate Tyrese Samuel then colliding with him.

"He asked me during the game, 'Why are we practicing at Rutgers?' Willard told reporters after Saturday's game. "And I kind of looked at him and I was wondering what the heck he was doing out there. And we sat down in the timeout, and his eyes just kind of rolled in the back of his head. It kind of just hit him like a wave. He got whacked pretty good."

Powell, a senior guard who earned multiple preseason All-American honors, is among the nation's leading scorers. He entered Saturday's game averaging 22.9 points and has gone for 30-plus points against both Oregon and Michigan State this season.

Seton Hall, which dropped out of the top 25 after the Rutgers loss, hosts No. 7 Maryland on Thursday. The Pirates enter that game on a two-game losing streak after falling at Iowa State earlier this month.