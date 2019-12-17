Seth Greenberg breaks down how North Carolina will struggle to score while star guard Cole Anthony is out with a knee injury. (0:36)

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, a potential top-five pick in the NBA draft, will miss the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure in his right knee.

Anthony had suffered a partially torn meniscus.

"Obviously not having a player of Cole's caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play," coach Roy Williams said. "No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it's up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better."

Anthony, a 6-foot-3 point guard and the top guard recruit entering college basketball this season, was one of the most productive freshmen in the country through nine games. He was averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists and had back-to-back double-doubles to start his career against Notre Dame and UNC Wilmington.

North Carolina has dropped three straight games, including Sunday's home loss to Wofford without Anthony, after starting the season 6-1. The Tar Heels were blown out by 25 points by Ohio State earlier this month, scored 47 points in a road loss at Virginia, then hit rock-bottom with the defeat to the Terriers. They head to Spokane on Wednesday for a road game at No. 2 Gonzaga, then face UCLA in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Anthony is expected to be one-and-done in college and is ranked No. 4 in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.

Without Anthony, North Carolina started former walk-on K.J. Smith at the point guard spot against Wofford, while freshmen Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris saw minutes off the bench. Both Francis and Harris missed the first eight games of the season due to injury.