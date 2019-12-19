James Wiseman has left Memphis and will prepare for the 2020 NBA draft.

Wiseman announced his decision Thursday on his Instagram account.

"Ever since I was a little kid, it's been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. ... This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I'm thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process," Wiseman wrote on his account. "I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice.

"I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can't wait to see what all they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart. #GoTigersGo"