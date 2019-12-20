NEWARK, N.J. -- Seton Hall star Myles Powell isn't expected to return "anytime soon" following a concussion suffered against Rutgers last weekend, Pirates coach Kevin Willard said Thursday.

"I didn't want to put a timeline on it because it's gonna be a while," Willard said after Seton Hall's 52-48 victory over No. 7 Maryland. "He won't be back Sunday, he might not be back for DePaul [on Dec. 30]. We're gonna take our time with this."

"He's doing great. He's in great spirits," Willard added of the senior. "I talked to him before the game, we talked afterward. He's ecstatic. But he will not be back anytime soon."

Seton Hall announced Tuesday that Powell was in concussion protocol and was out indefinitely after missing the second half of the Pirates' loss to Rutgers on Saturday. Powell suffered the concussion while trying to take a charge, with teammate Tyrese Samuel then colliding with him.

The Pirates (7-4) won Thursday without their All-American guard as well as second-leading scorer Sandro Mamukelashvili (wrist). Willard said the team FaceTimed with Powell after the game.

"I told him to turn off the lights," Willard joked. "He's jumping all around. He's not supposed to be jumping around. He did most of the talking. He talked about how proud he was and how much he missed us. And then I yelled at him because he's supposed to be in a dark room, not doing anything."

Quincy McKnight stepped up with Seton Hall's stars sidelined, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Seton Hall also had one of its best defensive performances of the season, holding Maryland to its lowest point total in one half (18) and forcing the Terrapins into a 37.3% shooting night.

The Pirates blocked 15 shots, with Romaro Gill and Ike Obiagu blocking six apiece.

"It was great because we were able to be much more aggressive full court," Willard said. "Not having Myles changes what you can do offensively, but we were able to be a little bit more aggressive defensively, even more than we have in the past, because now you beat them, you've got those two guys."

Seton Hall snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday; the Pirates will host Prairie View A&M on Sunday before starting Big East play at DePaul later this month.

Maryland (10-2) has 10 days off before looking to end its two-game losing streak Dec. 29 against Bryant.