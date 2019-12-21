PHILADELPHIA -- Kansas junior wing Marcus Garrett, who has started every game this season for the top-ranked Jayhawks, left Saturday's 56-55 loss to No. 18 Villanova after suffering what appeared to be a right leg or ankle injury.

Kansas coach Bill Self told the FOX broadcast that Garrett would not return and that he was unsure of the severity of the injury.

Garrett suffered the injury with just over five minutes left in the first half, and he appeared to be grabbing his right ankle. He was helped off the court and went directly to the locker room.

Kansas, ranked No. 1 in this week's AP poll, was tied 16-16 at the half with No. 18 Villanova. Garrett had two points and two rebounds in 13 minutes before leaving the game.

The 6-foot-5 junior was averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.