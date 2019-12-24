UCLA coach Mick Cronin was reprimanded by the Pac-12 for comments he made about the officiating after his team's 74-64 loss to North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.

"The Pac-12 membership has established rules that prohibit our coaches from publicly commenting about officiating," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said. "We have an obligation to our members to enforce approved conference rules. As a part of our officiating program, there is a protocol in place for our coaches to provide feedback directly to the coordinator of officials."

Cronin complained in his postgame news conference that he thought there were too few fouls called on UNC defenders in the first half.

"The officials took the first half off," Cronin said. "The game was officiated two separate halves. All you got to do is look at the fouls per half."