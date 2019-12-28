        <
          Duke's Tre Jones misses second game with foot sprain

          9:43 AM ET
          Myron Medcalf
          Duke star point guard Tre Jones will miss Saturday's matchup against Brown with a mild left foot sprain, the school announced.

          He remains day-to-day.

          It's the second consecutive game that Jones has missed for the Blue Devils. He was also absent against Wofford on Dec. 19.

          Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists for a Duke team that will return to conference play on Tuesday against Boston College.

          Coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't seem concerned about Jones' long-term viability after the team's win on Dec. 19.

          "He has a slight sprain and it's better with this break to get well," Krzyzewski said then. "He'll be back and he'll play right away."

