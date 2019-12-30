The airplane carrying the Kansas men's basketball team home from Sunday's game at Stanford was forced to return to California after a power failure in one of the engines, the school said in a statement.

The Jayhawks beat Stanford 72-56 at Maples Pavilion and departed later in the afternoon from San Jose. The school said one of the engines failed about 20 minutes into the flight.

"The pilot immediately contacted the San Jose Airport where we returned and made a safe landing," the school said in the statement. "We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized."

Kansas senior associate athletics director Ryan White posted a video to his twitter account, which appears to show sparks coming from the direction of one of the plane's wings.

@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aAKPcavCUK — Ryan White (@ryanwhite_01) December 30, 2019

Kansas' next game is Thursday at home against West Virginia.