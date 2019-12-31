Seton Hall star Myles Powell has been cleared to play in Monday night's Big East season opener against DePaul, the school announced shortly before tipoff.

Powell took part in pregame warmups, then got the green light to go about 30 minutes before the game's 8:30 ET start.

Powell was recently cleared from concussion protocol after sustaining one during a loss to Rutgers earlier this month. He had missed both of the Pirates' games since, wins against No. 7 Maryland and Prairie View.

The All-American guard and preseason Big East Player of the Year is averaging 21.2 points per game this season, which ranks 17th in the nation entering Monday.