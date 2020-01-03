        <
          UTEP's Rodney Terry in critical condition; full recovery expected

          9:50 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          UTEP head coach Rodney Terry was in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized due to anaphylactic shock, the school announced Thursday.

          Terry was admitted to a Miami-area hospital on Wednesday evening, according to the school. Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction.

          "Medical officials say he is in critical but stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery," the school said. "There is no timetable for his return to the UTEP bench."

          Terry didn't coach in UTEP's 69-67 loss to Florida International on Thursday, with assistant coach Kenton Paulino taking over the head-coaching duties.

          After the game, Paulino said Terry was "doing much, much better."

          Terry is in his second season at UTEP after spending the previous seven seasons at Fresno State.

