UTEP head coach Rodney Terry was in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized due to anaphylactic shock, the school announced Thursday.

Terry was admitted to a Miami-area hospital on Wednesday evening, according to the school. Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction.

"Medical officials say he is in critical but stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery," the school said. "There is no timetable for his return to the UTEP bench."

Terry didn't coach in UTEP's 69-67 loss to Florida International on Thursday, with assistant coach Kenton Paulino taking over the head-coaching duties.

After the game, Paulino said Terry was "doing much, much better."

Terry is in his second season at UTEP after spending the previous seven seasons at Fresno State.