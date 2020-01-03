Ohio State forward Kyle Young will not play in Friday's game against Wisconsin after having his appendix removed earlier in the week.

Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said Young's appendix was taken out Sunday, after Ohio State's 67-59 loss to West Virginia in which the junior played 22 minutes while recording 2 points and 11 rebounds.

Young has started all 13 games for No. 5 Ohio State this season and is averaging 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Holtmann said Young is considered game-to-game going forward.