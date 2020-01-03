UTEP head coach Rodney Terry was released from a Miami-area hospital on Friday, two days after being admitted due to anaphylactic shock.

In a statement Friday, UTEP said Terry is "expected to make a full recovery" and is expected to return to the bench against Southern Miss next Thursday.

Terry had been listed in critical but stable condition Thursday night. UTEP senior associate athletic director Nick Popplewell told KTSM 9 in El Paso that Terry had an adverse reaction to a medication he was taking; anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction.

Terry didn't coach in UTEP's 69-67 loss to Florida International on Thursday, with assistant coach Kenton Paulino taking over Terry's duties. Paulino will serve as the interim head coach for UTEP's game at Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Terry is in his season at UTEP after spending the previous seven seasons at Fresno State.