2020's No. 6 recruit in the ESPN 300, Jalen Suggs, commits to Gonzaga as he calls Mark Few the best coach in the country. Suggs does admit he's considering going overseas. (1:05)

Top-10 prospect Jalen Suggs announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Friday night, becoming the highest-ranked recruit in program history.

"I think Mark Few is the best coach in the country," Suggs said during his announcement on ESPN2.

Suggs, who had been rumored over the past few months to potentially go overseas for one season instead of college, confirmed during his announcement that it's a "very serious" option and that there have been talks with multiple professional teams.

Suggs took his official visit to Gonzaga in early October, and the Bulldogs were considered the heavy favorite for most of the past year. He took multiple trips to in-state Minnesota, but the Golden Gophers were consistently playing catch-up in his recruitment. Florida, Florida State and Iowa State rounded out Suggs' top five.

Suggs, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota), is also a high-level quarterback prospect, rating as a four-star prospect at ESPN. However, Suggs is not expected to play football in college. On the hardwood, Suggs is the No. 6 prospect in the ESPN 100 for 2020, slotting in as the No. 2 point guard behind Cade Cunningham.

Playing for the Grassroots Sizzle program on the Under Armour Association circuit last spring and summer, Suggs was the No. 2 overall scorer, averaging 20.2 points. He also finished top 10 in rebounds and assists, averaging 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Suggs has won three gold medals with USA Basketball, representing them at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. He started all seven games at the U19 World Cup, averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 steals.

Suggs is the third ESPN 100 commitment for Few and the Bulldogs in the 2020 class, following shooting guard Dominick Harris (No. 60) and Julian Strawther (No. 69).