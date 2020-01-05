        <
          Isaiah Livers out of lineup for Michigan with groin injury

          2:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan forward Isaiah Livers was out of the lineup for the 12th-ranked Wolverines against No. 14 Michigan State on Sunday.

          Livers has been sidelined with a left groin injury. He was at Sunday's game but in street clothes.

          Coach Juwan Howard said Friday that Livers was day-to-day. Livers is averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 50% from 3-point range.

          Brandon Johns replaced Livers in the starting lineup for the Wolverines.

          Livers was injured in a win over Presbyterian on Dec. 21. He missed a victory over UMass Lowell on Dec. 29.

