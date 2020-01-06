Killian Tillie blocks Colbey Ross' potential 3-pointer to tie the score as Gonzaga grinds out a victory over Pepperdine. (0:43)

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years, and undefeated Auburn was up three spots to No. 5, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in the 1999-2000 season.

AP Top 25 Poll First-place votes in parentheses: Team Rec 1. Gonzaga (54) 16-1 2. Duke (9) 13-1 3. Kansas (2) 11-2 4. Baylor 11-1 5. Auburn 13-0 6. Butler 14-1 7. San Diego St. 15-0 8. Michigan St. 12-3 9. Oregon 12-3 10. Florida St. 13-2 11. Ohio St. 11-3 12. Maryland 12-2 13. Louisville 11-3 14. Kentucky 10-3 15. Dayton 13-2 16. Villanova 10-3 17. West Virginia 11-2 18. Virginia 11-2 19. Michigan 10-4 20. Penn St. 12-2 21. Memphis 12-2 22. Texas Tech 10-3 23. Wichita St. 13-1 24. Arizona 11-3 25. Colorado 12-3 Complete rankings

Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State -- which moved up six places to No. 7, the Aztecs' highest ranking since hitting No. 5 six years ago -- Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.

STABILITY ON TOP

Gonzaga became the first team to remain atop the poll for three straight weeks in a season of parity. The Bulldogs didn't make it easy on themselves, having to rally in the second half to beat Portland and Pepperdine last week.

Even so, Gonzaga leads the nation with 88.3 points per game, is winning at a clip of nearly 20 points per game and has six players averaging double figures.

Duke remained at No. 2 after rolling over Boston College and Miami last week. Kansas held at No. 3 following a hard-fought 60-53 win over then-No. 16 West Virginia.

BULLDOGS ON THE RISE

Butler has bounced back from a disappointing 2018-19 season by grinding opponents down defensively. The Bulldogs (14-1) are fourth in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency and are fourth in Division I scoring defense, allowing 54.1 points per game.

Butler moved up five spots in this week's poll from No. 11 after shutting down high-scoring Creighton 71-57.

RISING

No. 10 Florida State had the week's biggest jump, moving up eight spots after knocking off No. 13 Louisville and Georgia Tech last week.

No. 8 Michigan State moved up six spots after crushing rival Michigan 87-69.

FALLING

Memphis had the week's biggest drop, falling 12 places to No. 21 after a three-point loss to Georgia. No. 19 Michigan dropped seven spots after the loss to Michigan State.

No. 11 Ohio State, which was once up to No. 2, tumbled six spots after consecutive losses to West Virginia and Wisconsin. No. 9 Oregon dropped five places after losing to Colorado and beating Utah.

MOVING IN/OUT

Colorado was the lone team to move into the poll this week. The Buffaloes, who were up to No. 20 earlier this season, were back in the poll at No. 25 after beating Oregon and losing to Oregon State.

An 89-86 loss to No. 20 Penn State knocked Iowa out of the poll from No. 23.