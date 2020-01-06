Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.
The rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.
The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.
No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years, and undefeated Auburn was up three spots to No. 5, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in the 1999-2000 season.
Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State -- which moved up six places to No. 7, the Aztecs' highest ranking since hitting No. 5 six years ago -- Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.
STABILITY ON TOP
Gonzaga became the first team to remain atop the poll for three straight weeks in a season of parity. The Bulldogs didn't make it easy on themselves, having to rally in the second half to beat Portland and Pepperdine last week.
Even so, Gonzaga leads the nation with 88.3 points per game, is winning at a clip of nearly 20 points per game and has six players averaging double figures.
Duke remained at No. 2 after rolling over Boston College and Miami last week. Kansas held at No. 3 following a hard-fought 60-53 win over then-No. 16 West Virginia.
BULLDOGS ON THE RISE
Butler has bounced back from a disappointing 2018-19 season by grinding opponents down defensively. The Bulldogs (14-1) are fourth in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency and are fourth in Division I scoring defense, allowing 54.1 points per game.
Butler moved up five spots in this week's poll from No. 11 after shutting down high-scoring Creighton 71-57.
RISING
No. 10 Florida State had the week's biggest jump, moving up eight spots after knocking off No. 13 Louisville and Georgia Tech last week.
No. 8 Michigan State moved up six spots after crushing rival Michigan 87-69.
FALLING
Memphis had the week's biggest drop, falling 12 places to No. 21 after a three-point loss to Georgia. No. 19 Michigan dropped seven spots after the loss to Michigan State.
No. 11 Ohio State, which was once up to No. 2, tumbled six spots after consecutive losses to West Virginia and Wisconsin. No. 9 Oregon dropped five places after losing to Colorado and beating Utah.
MOVING IN/OUT
Colorado was the lone team to move into the poll this week. The Buffaloes, who were up to No. 20 earlier this season, were back in the poll at No. 25 after beating Oregon and losing to Oregon State.
An 89-86 loss to No. 20 Penn State knocked Iowa out of the poll from No. 23.