The injury bug continues to impact Duke's season.

Wendell Moore Jr. is the latest member of the team to miss time due to injury after undergoing hand surgery Monday.

The school said he will be out indefinitely, but is expected to return this season.

Moore, who is averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, broke his right hand while trying to force a turnover late in Duke's 95-62 win over Miami on Saturday.

The school said the surgery was successful.

The No. 2 Blue Devils have faced other injuries this season.

Tre Jones recently returned after missing multiple games due to a foot injury. Cassius Stanley Jr. missed the team's win at Michigan State on Dec. 3 after suffering a hamstring injury. Although Stanley missed just one game, he has logged more than 20 minutes just once since his return.

Duke, which is 3-0 in conference play, will continue its league slate with a matchup at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.