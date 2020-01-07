The Tar Heels are off to an 8-6 start to the season and following a 96-83 loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday, a frustrated coach Roy Williams called his squad "the least gifted team I've ever coached in the time that I've been back here."

Speaking on his weekly radio show Roy Williams Live on Monday, the long-time coach expounded on frustrations he had about how the Tar Heels, who began Sunday's game down 19-2, performed in the loss.

"We stunk, okay. We were not very good," Williams said. "The crazy thing about it is, our team, and we've had some very gifted teams, this is not a very gifted team. It's just not."

This is the first time UNC has lost six of its first 15 games in the Williams era, which began in 2003-04. On Monday, the coach blamed much of the poor start on the number of guys who departed for the NBA draft after last season, as well as the injury to star Cole Anthony.

However, Williams said the lack of talent is no excuse.

"So, if you're going to be like that, you gotta bring your A-game, even though your A-game may not even be an A-game, you gotta bring your best game to play on gameday."

The Tar Heel take on Pittsburgh (10-4, 1-2) on Wednesday.