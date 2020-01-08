New Mexico got one suspended player back Tuesday night while a second is seeking legal action to get back on the court.

Starting forward Carlton Bragg Jr. returned to play against Fresno State after serving a suspension while the school reviewed allegations of misconduct.

Bragg came off the bench, playing 22 minutes and scoring two points. He had seven rebounds and two blocks in the 78-64 win.

New Mexico did not reveal the nature of the allegations against Bragg or his teammate, starting point guard JJ Caldwell, when it suspended both last month for what it said were unrelated matters.

Bragg, 24, is being investigated by the Albuquerque Police Department for attempted rape, according to an incident report obtained by the Albuquerque Journal.

According to the report, a 20-year-old woman said that after a night of partying and drinking last August, Bragg held her down and kissed her and tried to unbutton her pants several times. Bragg, who has not been charged, told police that "nothing inappropriate happened," according to the report.

In announcing Bragg's return to the team late last week, New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez said in a statement: "Student-athlete conduct is something that is taken very seriously at The University of New Mexico. We represent this University, the city of Albuquerque, and the State of New Mexico. Our expectation is to win with integrity."

Attorneys for Caldwell, who remains suspended indefinitely, have filed for an injunction to clear him to return to the team.

Caldwell has been accused of assault by an ex-girlfriend, according to the Journal. His attorneys say Caldwell's suspension is "based on unsubstantiated allegations" and that New Mexico has violated his right to due process.

No charges have been filed against Caldwell, and authorities have said they are still reviewing both cases.

Bragg entered Tuesday averaging 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds a game for 13-3 New Mexico. Caldwell leads the team with 5.7 assists a game.