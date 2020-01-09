        <
          Washington State's Kyle Smith reprimanded by Pac-12

          8:45 PM ET
          SAN FRANCISCO -- Washington State coach Kyle Smith was reprimanded by the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday for comments critical about officiating after a home loss last week to Southern California.

          Smith said this week that a specific play in the game where Washington State's Noah Williams and USC's Nick Rakocevic became tied up was "terribly officiated." He followed with, "I don't know, do I get fined for that? Probably."

          Washington State lost 65-56.

          Smith is in his first season at Washington State. The Cougars (10-5, 1-1 Pac-12) are at California on Thursday night.

