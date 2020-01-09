TCU has received an NCAA notice of allegations related to alleged violations involving former assistant men's basketball coach Corey Barker, whom prosecutors accused of accepting bribes from an aspiring business manager in a federal criminal case.

The university fired Barker in March, after federal prosecutors named him in a superseding indictment against former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. The government alleged that Barker accepted $6,000 in bribes to steer players toward Dawkins' fledgling sports-management business.

Dawkins testified that Barker returned the money to him shortly after a meeting in a Las Vegas hotel room in July 2017. Barker was never charged with a crime.

"TCU has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA enforcement staff specific to former assistant men's basketball coach Corey Barker," TCU officials said in a statement Wednesday. "There were no other individuals involved or additional allegations against the university. Per NCAA rules, because this is a pending case, TCU is not permitted to comment further."

A jury in New York convicted Dawkins, Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto of paying bribes to parents and handlers of high-profile recruits to steer the players to schools sponsored by the apparel company. The defendants have appealed their convictions.

Code and Dawkins were convicted in a separate federal criminal trial of bribing assistant coaches, including Barker, to steer their players toward Dawkins' agency and certain financial advisers. Code and Dawkins have also appealed those convictions.

TCU is at least the the fifth Division I program to receive an NCAA notice of allegations related to the federal investigation into college basketball corruption, joining Kansas, NC State, Oklahoma State and USC. Sources previously told ESPN that Arizona, Auburn, Creighton, Louisville and LSU were also under scrutiny by NCAA investigators.

In December, the NCAA placed TCU's athletic program on probation for one year after the Horned Frogs self-reported violations that included 33 football and men's and women's basketball players receiving payment for work not actually performed as university summer employees from 2015 to 2018.

According to the NCAA infractions decision, the student-athletes did not clock out when they left the job site and were paid for hours they didn't work. TCU's physical plant hired the athletes, along with non-athletes, to change light bulbs on campus.

TCU self-reported the violations, according to the report. The NCAA concluded they were Level II violations.